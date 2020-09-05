Heed chiefs’ advice

ZAMBIA’S political atmosphere is heating up.

This is understandable, considering that the country is getting ever closer to the General Elections that will determine who governs Zambia after August 2021.

What is not understandable, however, is why there is a worrisome measure of hatred by some political players. Such is a recipe for political violence that should have no room in Zambia.

So the gesture by some chiefs in Southern Province to become advocates against violence through exchange visits is one, among other measures, that deserves applause and must be supported by all stakeholders.

These stakeholders are not only the political players, but also their supporters, relevant nongovernmental organisations, law enforcement agencies, the Church and the media.

The standing up of chiefs to take this action adds a complete new dimension in the manner the traditional leadership has contributed to the discourse of ending violence.

In the past, chiefs in the country have just spoken from the confines of their chiefdoms and palaces, but never have they shown such a proactive stance to use their influence to crusade against violence.

This decision comes at a critical time when the country is headed for major elections that have in the recent past been tainted by some violence.

Although most recent elections have been generally peaceful and violence-free, there have been ugly scenes which could be telltale signs of what could happen if preventive measures are not taken.

The chiefs’ initiative, mooted on Thursday when seven traditional leaders met with Patriotic Front national mobilisation committee member Bizwell Mutale and Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance Godfridah Sumaili, should be a national agenda.

Hate speech breeds violence and so the chiefs’ voice of reason and counsel should be amplified to drown the voices of those that do not seem to care about the adverse effects of their repulsive words.

This is never an easy effort, but with appropriate support from those that genuinely care about Zambia’s

peace and harmony, it can be achieved.

As the chiefs embark on this tough assignment, let Zambians open their doors and hearts to them. Let there be dialogue for Zambians to bridge the gap of political differences.

Where the gap cannot be bridged, as would be expected in a democracy, the divergent views should never be a reason for anyone to attempt to use violence. Differences in opinion are in fact healthy for a democracy that

Zambia is.

Soon, campaigns will be heightened as candidates of political parties seek support from the electorate. Inevitably, paths will cross during these campaign trails.

There will be friction but there is no need for this to turn violent.

Let there be civility in the manner political opponents address each other.

Zambians – the voters – should watch these unfolding events closely and distance themselves from the purveyors of violence.

Surely, people in wards, constituencies, districts and indeed the nation as a whole would not want a leader that has no regard for their mental and physical safety.

There have been repeated calls for political leaders to denounce violence. Some, like the Republican President Edgar Lungu, have done just that. He has in fact even demonstrated that he means it by distancing himself from members of his party who come into conflict with the law.

Unfortunately, there are still some political leaders who qualify their denunciation with so-called ‘right to defend ourselves’. This only gives members of such parties reason to hit back, even with unequal force.

While it is indeed wrong, for instance, for one to tear a poster of a political rival, it is equally wrong for the aggrieved person to hit back by stoning or hacking the initiator of the confrontation.

This, therefore, calls for the police, too, to up their vigilance and provide an assuring service for all political players. An aggrieved person must feel certain that if he reports a provocation, the police will deal with that matter promptly and decisively.

On this front, the police has in recent months demonstrated that it is equal to the task. So there is no need for anyone to justify violence in the name of “self-defence”.

For now, give the traditional leaders a listening ear and, more importantly, heed their wise counsel.