Heed advice on elections

CHIEF Chipepo has advised politicians, particularly presidential hopefuls, against declaring themselves winners before the polls because doing so is a recipe for violence if the official results show otherwise.

Politicians must heed this advice for the good of the nation, which they say they care for.

Chief Chipepo, who is House of Chiefs Chief Whip, said politicians should avoid having a preconceived idea that they have already won elections to avoid inciting their followers not to accept defeat.

He said in an interview yesterday that as Zambia prepares for next year’s general elections, politicians should be open-minded as they take part in next year’s polls.

“No party president should declare himself or herself winner before elections are held. Do not do that. No king has ever anointed themselves. Do not ordain yourself, you are not God?” Chief Chipepo, of Southern Province, said.

This is certainly wise counsel aimed at building a better and stronger Zambia. Politicians will do well to embrace the advice by his royal highness as they prepare for the general elections in 2021.

As rightly pointed out by his royal highness, it is a recipe for anarchy for politicians to declare themselves winners based on their subjective perceptions.

This is what almost threw the country into chaos just after the 2016 general elections, because the opposition had convinced themselves that they had won the elections long before people cast their ballots. They could not come to terms with reality when the official results were announced.

This is also the reason some countries particularly in Africa have been plunged into avoidable conflict.

Politicians must understand that being optimistic about winning and declaring oneself a winner before the elections are held are two different things.

Being optimistic leaves room for disappointment while in the latter instance, the candidate leaves no room for a different outcome. This is what leads to chaos in an instant that results emerge to be different from the conviction of a candidate.

It is expected that politicians, including upcoming ones, understand that any election is a game of winning and losing unless a candidate goes unopposed.

As long as there are other players, it is always important to understand that results can tilt either way. Political candidates must always approach elections with a spirit of openness knowing that in contests there are winners and losers.

This is because campaigning and having huge rallies does not necessarily translate into votes.

Not everyone who attends rallies is a voter. It is also a possibility that there are people who specialise in attending rallies with a view to getting any handouts such as T-shirts. These are found at every rally and have regalia for all political parties. These are people only the vote will determine where they truly belong.

Simply put, the fact that the ballot is secret, it is not assured that everyone who claims to support a particular candidate ends up voting for them. There is no way of verifying that.

This happens in many democracies as was even evidenced in the 2016 US polls where virtually every pointer had Hillary Clinton as the inevitable winner. As it were, Donald Trump triumphed.

It is, therefore, politically irresponsible and an illusion for any candidate to declare that an election is a mere formality because they have already won.

Politicians need to exhibit a high level of maturity and responsibility considering that their conduct or what they say has a bearing on their supporters.

Instead of drowning themselves in political fantasy, politicians should concentrate on selling their manifestos to the voters because that is what will determine whether they carry the day or not.

Politicians should tell the people how they are going to realistically improve their welfare if elected or re-elected into office.

Politicians must also remember that the messages they preach and their conduct between now and the elections are critical to ensuring a peacefula Zambia beyond 2021.