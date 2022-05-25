Heavy security as Chile One killer ‘hides’ at court

STAFF REPORTERS

ALMOST a month after she allegedly killed her husband, Richard Chileshe Mbulu, the notorious Kitwe businessman who was popularly known as Chile One, Annie Monta appeared in court yesterday under heavy security for explanation of the murder charge. The tight security coupled with the delay in commencement of trial puts into perspective the stakes involved in the case.

Already, there are complaints from Chile One’s family who are accusing Zambia Police of treating Monta more like the victim in the case yet she is the aggressor. “Police should act professionally and not CLICK TO READ MORE