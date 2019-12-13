Heavy rains, floods forecast

A FORECAST by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Climate Services Centre has predicted heavy rains which will result in floods in some parts of Zambia and other member states this week.

The floods are expected in north-eastern Zambia, northern and southern Tanzania, central and northern Mozambique and most parts of Seychelles and Madagascar.

This is according to a heavy rainfall advisory released by the SADC Climate Services Centre http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/