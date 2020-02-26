Heavy rains drench 6,000 households, 100 schools

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

ABOUT 6,000 households, 100 schools and 15 health facilities have been affected by floods following heavy rains in various parts of the country.

Minister in the Office of the Vice-President Olipa Phiri said the rapid assessment conducted by her office has also established that 24 bridges in Eastern, Southern, Muchinga and Central provinces have also been damaged.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/