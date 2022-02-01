Heavy rains destroy 200 houses in Ndola

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Ndola, Solwezi

OVER 200 houses in Ndola have collapsed while several others have been flooded due to heavy rains experienced in the past three days, with the most affected townships being Chipulukusu and Kaloko.

The situation is similar in Solwezi, where nine houses and four churches have had their roofs blown off during a downpour which lasted about three hours. In Lusaka, anxiety has gripped some residents of flood-prone townships who now fear that their houses may collapse, reports STEVEN MVULA. In the Ndola incident, the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has relocated some affected residents and provided relief food and tents. A check in Masala Township found some families being relocated to other areas.

The affected residents have called on Government to allocate them alternative pieces of land and help them with building materials. Milan Mulenga urged Government to assist affected families to deal with the aftermath of heavy rains. "Our houses are flooded and it is dangerous to live in there," she said. Another victim, Florence Sichula, called on the local authority to rescue the victims before there are fatalities. Copperbelt Province DMMU regional coordinator George Akalemwa said Ndola and Chingola districts are the most affected by flash floods experienced in the region. "On the Copperbelt, we had a few cases and we are managing together with the local authority," he said. Meanwhile, Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo has directed Ndola City Council to demolish all structures built on river banks following the collapse of 50 houses and the submerging of 10 others. "DMMU will assist affected families by providing food and