Heavy rain, floods expected next week

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) has warned of heavy rains starting Wednesday next week to Saturday which might cause flooding and destruction to property.

ZMD managing director Edson Nkonde said saturated soil moisture in most parts of the country may lead to water-logging and flooding.

Mr Nkonde said the rainfall and soil moisture conditions are favourable to continue planting recommended varieties of cereals and legumes for their specific areas.

“Farmers planting after mid-December are advised to plant early-maturing varieties. Soya beans and groundnuts are likely to CLICK TO READ MORE