Heatwave to hit Zambia

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) Climate Services Centre has warned of persistent high temperatures of between 30 and 40 degrees celsius in Zambia and other countries which may cause a heatwave.

According to the extreme temperature alert statement issued by the climate services centre yesterday, the heatwave is expected within the next five days.

The centre says areas likely to experience the heatwave are south and eastern Zambia, south-eastern Angola, north and READ MORE