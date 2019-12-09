Heart surgeons save 19 children

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

THE lives of 19 children have been saved through successful heart operations done at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) last week.

UTH cardiac surgeons partnered 24 specialists from Bambini Mission of Italy last week to operate on the children aged between one and 15 years.

UTH cardiac surgeon Chileshe Mutema said in an interview yesterday that of the 19, eight were open heart surgeries while