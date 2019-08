CHRISTINE CHIHAME, CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

A MARRIED couple of Samfya in Luapula Province has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing a three-year-old boy and removing his heart, which they wanted to sell to raise money for building a house.

In a heinous crime that shocked the country when it broke out, the couple killed the toddler, ripped off his heart and put his body in a sack and hid it in a bush. CLICK TO READ MORE