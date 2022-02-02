‘Heart attack killed woman in priest’s house’

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A WOMAN of Lusaka who died in a priest's house in 2020 suffered a sudden cardiac attack, a pathologist testified yesterday. And a coroner also heard that on the fateful day, Monica Mulenga went to Father Abel Mwelwa's house for dinner. After drinking tea with biscuits, the 42-year-old woman complained of excessive sweating and was later rushed to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, where she was certified dead. This is in a case Lusaka resident magistrate Judith Chiyayika, sitting as a coroner, is hearing an inquest into Ms Mulenga's death. On April 8, 2020, Ms Mulenga was reported to have died in a parish priest's house at Kaunda Square Catholic Church and the matter was reported to Stalilo Police Station around 22:00 hours. During investigations, Fr Mwelwa was at the centre of the supposedly married woman's death. The cleric was later suspended from his priestly duties pending investigations into the woman's death. In May 2020, police announced that Ms Mulenga's sudden death would be subjected to an inquest. Then police spokesperson Esther Katongo said there was nothing incriminating Fr Mwelwa, which meant that there were no circumstances to compel police to further investigate the matter until a coroner's court concluded the inquest. During continued inquest hearing yesterday, State pathologist Adam Mucheleng'anga gave an account of the autopsy he conducted on Ms Mulenga's body and the cause of her death. "I received an order for post-mortem from a coroner to conduct a medical investigation on a woman who had died. "The coroner order showed that she had died at a residence but taken to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where she was certified dead and deposited at UTH (University Teaching Hospitals) mortuary," Dr Mucheleng'anga, a University of Toronto-trained forensic pathologist, told the corona. After inquiring into the circumstances of the death, Dr Mucheleng'anga proceeded to examine Ms Mulenga's body. "An external examination had an impression that