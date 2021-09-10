Hear, hear, hear in Parley

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

A NEW sun rises on Manda Hill today as Hakainde Hichilema, who won a landslide vote to become the country’s seventh President, opens the first session of the 13th National Assembly. It’s a new dawn for the country’s parliament. The House also opens under the watch of a new Speaker, a woman in the name of Nelly Mutti, who ends the seven decade-long male domination on top of the hill. Yes, be sure to hear “Madam Speaker, Sir!” from members still stuck in the past. For both President Hichilema and Ms Mutti, the House will be a strange place today, being first-timers. The tables in the House have turned in a large way following the August 12 general election, and those returning will find a lot of changes and a lot of new faces, too. About 60 percent of the members are making their debut in the House today, while a few like Charles Milupi, who was a few days ago nominated as Member of Parliament and appointed into Mr Hichilema’s cabinet, are returning to the House after many years of absence. Some of those, like Jack Mwiimbu and Gary Nkombo, who made their relevance by constantly firing the hard questions to the front row, will now find themselves at the receiving end – the back benchers have become the front benchers. Among those that will take the back bench are Stephen Kampyongo, the former Minister of Home Affairs, Bowman Lusambo, who served as Lusaka Province Minister, and Ronald Chitotela, who was Minister of Tourism and Arts.

Others are the former Minister of Communication and Transport Mutotwe Kafwaya, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji and Brain Mundubile, who was Government Chief Whip. Kampamba Mulenga, who was Minister of Community Development and Social Services, and two former provincial ministers, Nixon Chilangwa and Sydney Mushanga, also move to the back bench. The composition of the House by gender stands at 86.5 percent male and 13.5 percent for women. The country still has a long way to reach the SADC Gender Parity of 50/50 representation in Parliament by the year 2030. By party representation, the ruling UPND has a 52.9 percent representation while the Patriotic Front (PF) is at 38.1 percent. Independent representation stands at 8.4 percent. Highvie Hamududu's Party for National Unity and Progress has a lone voice in the House. The composition of Parliament is