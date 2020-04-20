Health workers infected

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A NURSE and a medical licentiate at Chilenje Level One Hospital are among four new cases of COVID-19 in the country as infections keep rising.

The health workers attended to a 19-year-old woman of Bauleni Township who attempted suicide and later tested positive for coronavirus.

The woman died on Saturday, bringing the number of people who have succumbed to the disease to three.

Giving a daily update on coronavirus yesterday, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said the woman of Bauleni was admitted to hospital after