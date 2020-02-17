Health to quarantine travellers

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ALL travellers from China are expected to be under self-quarantine and the Ministry of Health will monitor them for 14 days as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus to Zambia.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Abel Kabalo said the ministry is collecting data from all travellers who have had contact with China and is instructing them to be under self-quarantine for two weeks.

Last month, the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus, which broke out last year, a global emergency and CLICK TO READ MORE