Health system under microscope: Minister of Health wants sanity back in hospitals

Zambia’s health system has been put under the microscope after a social media expose of filthy toilets at Matero Level One Hospital, which prompted Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo to remove management staff at the health facility, and it is a warning to other hospitals to maintain hygiene and for medical staff to change their attitude toward work. Following the dramatic shake-up, LUCY LUMBE visited two level-one hospitals – Chilenje and Chawama – to check if anything has changed at all since the minister cracked her whip. IT IS a chilly Wednesday morning and medical staff at Chilenje Level One Hospital are going about their daily routine, attending to the sick. Sitting on ceramic seats in the waiting area that have been brushed by the morning cold, patients, accompanied by their family members or friends, wait to be attended to. Shortly, what seems like a scuffle ensues as one of the health workers advises those trailing in the queue leading to the registry to sit and adhere to the social distance rule. “People will be coming in and heading straight to registry, we are better off this way by making a queue as others join in the back,” one of the men argues. Defeated by the response and opposition from others in the line, the health worker walks away from the irate group. At a distance, a woman clad in a chitenge and jersey is seen conversing with one of the male nurses at the room’s entrance. She then joins two elderly women and they start to converse animatedly. Mwape* has just been advised to buy another record book for her hypertensive mother after the initial book containing the blood pressure reading and prescribed medicine went missing, apparently misplaced by one of the health staff. “We came here at 08:30 hours, the nurse took her reading and gave her medicine to reduce her blood pressure because it was CLICK TO READ MORE