HONE SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has created over 8,000 jobs in the health sector over the last one year to enhance provision of quality health services to citizens.This brings the number of health workers to 50,671.

Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba said in the latest economic report released yesterday that 8,157 health workers were recruited in 2017 against a target of 7,400.