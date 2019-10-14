Health scheme deductions start

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WORKERS’ salary deductions towards the National Health Insurance Scheme will commence this month but people will only start accessing health services under the scheme in March next year.

National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) director-general James Kapesa said in an interview yesterday that registration of contributors to the scheme has already started but health services under the scheme to citizens will only be available in the next four months.

Mr Kapesa said this is because the authority needs four months in which to negotiate with health facilities on how much they will be charging citizens for