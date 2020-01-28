Health reforms: Sign language in health care

TAONGA NG’AMBI, Lusaka

INDIVIDUALS living with disabilities face unique challenges in accessing social services such as health care and education.

There are currently over 600 million persons with disabilities throughout the world. Among these, 400 million live in developing countries and 80 million in Africa, according to the

United Nations (UN) on the Rights of People with Disabilities.

The number of people with disabilities has been rising, with 15 percent of the world’s population experiencing some form of disability and the prevalence rate is higher in developing countries.

Disability is caused by many factors, including malnutrition and disease, environmental hazards, traffic and