Health policies cheer USAID

DOREEN NAWA and MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has one of the most progressive health policies in the southern Africa region, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has said.

USAID Zambia mission director Sheryl Stumbras says because of this, cooperating partners have made progress in improving the welfare of citizens.

Ms Stumbras was speaking yesterday at an annual consultative meeting.