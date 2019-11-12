Health officials act to control malaria in Muchinga

MELODY MUPETA

MUCHINGA Province records about 500 cases of malaria per 1,000 people annually, a situation which has made the Ministry of Health to start implementing the indoor residual spraying programme.

The ministry has targeted to spray 137,459 structures in the province in an effort to contain the disease.

Provincial director of health Nero Chilembo said in an interview that the region records a high number of malaria cases because of the high rainfall the area receives which encourages breeding of mosquitoes