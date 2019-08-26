Health insurance implementation waits for Justice

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WORKERS’ contributions to the National Health Insurance Scheme scheduled to start this monthend have been indefinitely deferred to allow for the issuance of a statutory instrument (SI) to explain the implementation process.

National Health Insurance Management Authority director general James Kapesa said in an interview yesterday that the SI will also give details on how the deductions from workers’ salaries will be done.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/