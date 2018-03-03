Health Insurance Bill passes Second Reading

STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

THE National Health Insurance Bill number 22 of 2017 yesterday passed the Second Reading in Parliament after a lengthy and sometimes acrimo-nious debate.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya informed the House that the bill is now earmarked for the Committee Stage next Friday.

Dr Chilufya also laid on the table evidence of consultation with various stakeholders and said the bill is still open to amendments.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/