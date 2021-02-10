Health clean-up builds confidence

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE action by Government to clean up the Ministry of Health to improve service delivery has earned Zambia confidence of cooperating partners, stakeholders have stated.

In December last year, Public Accounts Committee heard that Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) procured defective condoms and other medical products worth US$17 million.

On January 10 this year, President Edgar Lungu dropped then Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya and replaced him with Jonas Chanda.

Permanent Secretary in the same ministry, Mulalelo Kakulubelwa was, on February 2, dismissed before 17 directorates were reduced to seven.

Cooperating partners responded with a pledge of US$2 billion for strengthening Zambia’s health systems for the CLICK TO READ MORE