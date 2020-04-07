Health authority starts payment initiative

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) has come up with a ‘claim advance payment’ initiative which will enable accredited facilities to stock up medicines and other supplies for its 500,000 members to avoid disruption in services.

NHIMA director general James Kapesa said the claim is an upfront payment against forecast claims from a given health provider.

Mr Kapesa said this in a statement released yesterday