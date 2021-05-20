STEVEN MVULA, MWAPE MWENYA

Lusaka

AS HAS been widely known, the Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) will go head-to-head in all the 156 parliamentary seats except in Nalolo, where the opposition party’s preferred candidate did not file. In the previous Parliament, which dissolved last Thursday, PF accounted for 90 elected members while the UPND had 55. The National Assembly had 156 elected members.PF media director Antonio Mwanza said the governing party did not record any candidate who failed to file their nominations. “We have successfully fielded candidates in all the 156 constituencies and this time, we will win more seats than we did in the last election,” Mr Mwanza said.

UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo said even though the party's candidate failed to file in Nalolo for the August 12 elections, it has a representative. "It is public information that we only failed in Nalolo and I am yet to pick