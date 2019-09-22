He planned to film my drunken state

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

A THIRTY-TWO –YEAR-OLD man of Ndola’s Masala Township bought a fridge and beer for his wife to celebrate their marriage reconciliation but little did the wife know that he intended to take photographs of her as ‘proof’ that she was a drunkard so that he could divorce her.

Helen Musamvu, 30, told the Kabushi local court that she had been going through a number of problems with her husband, Erick Mushiya, 32, and in an effort to reconcile, he bought the fridge and the beer so that they could rejoice together.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/