MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

AFTER her husband infected her with syphilis, a 26 year old woman of Garden House has lost interest in her marriage of six years.

Angela Namukungwe told the Matero local court that she has in the last eight months denied her husband Sladen Malakata 36 conjugal rights because he has refused to go to the clinic for testing.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/