He cooks for himself, wife tells court

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A KITWE wife has narrated before the local court how her husband opts to cook for himself so that he denies his family members food.

Astridah Mulenga charged in a case in which she has sued Joseph Muyole for divorce on grounds that he does not support his family financially.

The two got married in 1996 and they have two children together.

Mulenga said the biggest problem in their marriage is that her husband fails to financially support his family and yet he is a tailor.

She said in their 22 years of marriage, her husband has only given her K45 to buy groceries.

"When I confront him about the lack of financial support, he says that he cannot use the money he makes from tailoring to feed us because he earns it alone….