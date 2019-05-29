Having youth at the core

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

IN LAST week’s column, Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere mainly talked about initiatives by his ministry to develop sport in the country.

The ministry draws its mandate from the Government Gazette Notice Number 836 of 2016, which outlines its portfolio functions. These are child development and policy, co-ordination of sports organisations and youth organisations, sports development and policy, street children and youth entrepreneurship, policy and skills development.

The ministry has a number of statutory bodies under its wing such as the National Youth Development Council (NYDC), National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) and the Zambia Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZPBWCB).

Some of the institutions under the ministry are the Youth Resource Centres, Youth Development Centres (resettlement schemes), King George VI National Youth College, Boy Scouts and Girl Guides Associations, Chikumbi Child Care Centre (Chikumbi Children's Home), Mufulira Child Care Centre (Mufulira Children's Home), Kimasala Reading and Recreation Centre, Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC), Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola and National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.