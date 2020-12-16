‘Have money ready for disasters’

KABANDA CHULU, STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

IN ANTICIPATION of heavy rains, Vice-President Inonge Wina has directed the Ministry of Finance to prepare sufficient contingency funds to deal with disasters.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the Council of Ministers responsible for disaster management yesterday, Mrs Wina underscored the importance of preparing for any challenges such as diseases like malaria, cholera and dysentery.

“It is essential that we accelerate preparedness initiatives and activities. It is also important that we meet regularly to make critical and timely decisions to mitigate emerging hazards anticipated in the coming weeks and months.

“I wish to call upon the Ministry of Finance to release required contingency funds to help prepare for possible disasters,” she said.

Mrs Wina said ministers should be wary of emerging infrastructural damage like blown off roofs in institutions like schools and health facilities, washed away culverts and