Have manners, Livune told

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has asked United Party for National Development (UPND) Katombora Member of Parliament (MP) Derrick Livune to apologise to Vice-President Inonge Wina for using disparaging remarks on her.

Mr Livune was yesterday quoted in some sections of the media telling Mrs Wina to retire because her presence in the political arena has no impact.

Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya in a statement yesterday condemned Mr Livune’s remarks CLICK TO READ MORE