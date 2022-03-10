Have faith in us – Nkandu

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Chibombo

YOUTHS should stay focused and avoid falling prey to detractors doubting the free education policy and scholarships targeting the vulnerable.

Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu says young people should put their faith in the new dawn administration because of the seriousness it attaches to educational matters.

Mr Nkandu said this here yesterday when he officiated at the launch of International Coalition of Fellowships-Colleges Seminary and Universities (ICOF- CSU) community scholarships.

The programme, which will draw 500 participants from each province, is expected to run for five years and is targeting to benefit about 25,000 vulnerable youths.

"Dear young people, I want to urge you today that do not be lied to by people who failed to take care of you the 10 years that they were in power. And it is shocking to learn that some past leaders are hopeful that they will bounce back in