‘Have children when financially stable – chief’

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Chipata

CHIEF Madzimawe of the Ngoni people in Chipata has urged men and women not to have children whom they cannot manage to look after until they are financially stable.

The traditional leader said the measure may sound harsh but it is necessary to avoid subjecting children to unnecessary suffering.

He said it is irresponsible for people have children whom they cannot support.

Chief Madzimawe said this during a provincial multi-sectoral maternal death surveillance and response review meeting last week.

“Giving birth and carrying a pregnancy is not cheap economically. We need to tell the people about family planning and please, if you do not have resources, do not have children,” he said.

He expressed sadness that women have continued dying in