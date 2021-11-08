Have backup plan, minister tells Zesco

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

TO PREVENT a recurrence of a national electricity blackout as that experienced over the weekend, Zesco Limited has been tasked to institute mechanisms that will avoid loss of power resulting from distortions in the regional interconnected system.

An interconnected power system is a network of transmission lines, substations, transformers and more, which deliver electricity from power plants to consumers.

On Saturday, the Zambian interconnected power system experienced a disruption following loss of significant generation.

The system disorder led to a national blackout that lasted between one to six hours, leaving consumers anxious, while some businesses came to a standstill.

Zesco explained that the unplanned blackout was as a result of