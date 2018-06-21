Hats off Stanbic Bank

Dear editor,

AS A long-serving client of Stanbic Bank Zambia Limited, I wish to commend the bank for its corporate social responsibility.I was really moved by the bank’s gesture to embark on a construction of a low-cost house for the underprivileged in Lusaka.

It is such gestures that need the support of all well-meaning citizens as they are in line with Government’s desire to provide decent housing for all by the year 2030.

I would like to appeal to other institutions to take a leaf from Stanbic Bank and see how they can supplement Government’s efforts in Luanshya and Chilillabombwe.

TIMOTHY KAMBILIMA