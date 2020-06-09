Hat-trick hero Daka left feeling special

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

MUCH was expected of Patson Daka at RB Salzburg following the departure of Norwegian teenage sensation Erling Haaland to Germany giants Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window, and on current form, he is not disappointing.

Although lacking Haaland’s physical presence in the box, Daka’s elegant movements and ability to find spaces are proving to be just as effective.

After contributing a goal in the 2-0 win over Rapid Vienna in his side’s first league game since the Austrian Bundesliga resumed after the coronavirus-induced break, the Zambian striker followed it up with a hat-trick in Sunday’s 6-0 thrashing of fifth-placed TSV Prolactal Hartberg.

After the hat-trick, which took his tally to 21 goals for the season in 23 outings, Daka admitted that it left him feeling special.

"It was a tough game, but we made it look easy with some great teamwork. Happy to have scored a hat-trick. It's a special feeling," he posted on his