Has UNZALARU submitted roadmap to minister?

Dear editor,

I MAKE reference to the strong-worded statement by the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) reaction to the removal of Nkandu Luo from the Ministry of Higher Education and in welcoming her successor, Brian Mushimba.

I hope that apart from the hard-hitting statement, UNZALARU also have a paper where they have proposed the way forward for higher education in Zambia.

Certainly, the funding ghost will haunt Dr Mushimba, too. One wonders if it was Prof Luo or the whole Kaunda era socialist higher education model that needs re-thinking in Zambia.

Private varsities are thriving and some of UNZALARU’s members are active in the lecture circuits of the University of Lusaka, Apex Medical University, Zambia Open University, and Cavendish, etc.

CONCERNED CITIZEN

Lusaka