Harrington presses for Forest 27 report

GOVERNMENT should avail its findings on investigations launched into Forest 27 because the matter is of public interest, former cabinet minister William Harrington has advised.

But Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Elijah Muchima says Government will not be rushed to prematurely release the outcome of the matter because it wants to be thorough in its undertaking.

Responding to a press query, Mr Harrington, who is former minister of Tourism and Environment, said he is not aware of any reasons for delays by Government to publish findings gathered by the technical committee appointed to investigate matters surrounding Forest 27.

“Why delay to publish the findings of the so-called technical committee appointed to investigate the circumstances under which plots have been allocated to senior members of the executive, legislative and judicial arms of government, as well as politically exposed persons in the degazetted part of the Lusaka East local Forest Reserve No.27?

"What is interesting, however, is that no such technical reports are done in respect of illegal settlement of