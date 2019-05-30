Harnessing Limulunga farmers’ potential

NKOLE NKOLE, Limulunga

APART from being commonly known as the winter home of the Litunga, where he relocates to following seasonal flooding, Limulunga is predominantly a district of farmers and fishermen.

Many of the district’s farmers are women who grow a variety of food crops. To harness the potential of the women farmers in the district, the Ministry of Community Development has encouraged the formation of women’s clubs involved in not only agricultural activities but other money-making ventures as well.

Limulunga district community development officer Chesigele Jika says there are 100 women’s clubs in the district. This is part of a women’s empowerment project under the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services.

Women in the district form the clubs comprising a minimum of 10 members and maximum of 25.