Happy to have opportunity to learn to read, write

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

AT 40 years plus, Ireen Sando is eager to learn how to read and write to effectively communicate in English with other people.

Though she went to school, Ireen does not know how to speak English because she dropped out of school when she was in Grade Six.

Ireen, a mother of four, says she has found herself lagging behind in a number of issues because she cannot read or write.

“I am happy that I now have an opportunity to learn how to read and write. A person who knows how to read or write is at an advantage because they are able to understand many things,” she says.

Ireen is one of the women that attend literacy classes at Just Care Community School in Misisi Compound