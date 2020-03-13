Handshake dropped

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka and MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

THIS year’s Youth Day celebrations and wreath-laying ceremony were yesterday characterised by hygiene-sensitive greeting styles as a preventive measure against the deadly coronavirus which broke out in China last December.

Instead of the traditional handshakes, the celebrants, who included President Edgar Lungu, opted to use neck bows, leg taps and curtsy in view of the Covid-19 outbreak