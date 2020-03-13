News

Handshake dropped

March 13, 2020
1 Min Read
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu (right) and Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa giving a thumbs-up during the Youth Day commemorations at the Freedom Statue in Lusaka yesterday. PICTURE: SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka and MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe
THIS year’s Youth Day celebrations and wreath-laying ceremony were yesterday characterised by hygiene-sensitive greeting styles as a preventive measure against the deadly coronavirus which broke out in China last December.
Instead of the traditional handshakes, the celebrants, who included President Edgar Lungu, opted to use neck bows, leg taps and curtsy in view of the Covid-19 outbreak http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

