Hands off recruitment, cops warned

CATHERINE MUMBA, Parliament

PARLIAMENT heard yesterday that police officers who will be found duping people that they will help them get recruited into the service during the ongoing exercise will be sternly dealt with.Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo told the House that corruption will not be entertained in the recruitment of 1,000 police officers.

Mr Kampyongo was responding to Kabwe Central Member of Parliament (MP) Tutwa Ngulube (PF) who wanted to know the punitive measures which will be taken against officers who are getting money from people and promising to help them get recruited.