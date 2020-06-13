Hamoba doesn’t feel ready to release new album

THELMA BWALYA

Lusaka

SINGER Hamoba says he is still working on his fifth album, which was initially set for release in 2017.

Hamoba says he still has not felt like the album is ready for release as he is still looking for something that will prompt him.

“It has taken me this long because I haven’t felt like ‘yafikapo’ (it’s ready). I’m still recording until I feel that it’s ready,” he says. “I can always tell when an album is together. So when it gets together, then I can announce the release dates.

“I can’t give much details now because it hasn’t taken the shape that I feel it should.

I've been working on it for a while now.