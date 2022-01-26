Hamasaka seeks favour in own case

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

STATE House media director Clayson Hamasaka has asked the Lusaka High Court to enter a judgment in his favour in a case he has sued the State seeking damages for alleged illegal and malicious detention. Mr Hamasaka wants the court to enter judgment in default of defence and appearance by the State. A default judgment occurs when the defendant in a legal case fails to respond to a court summons or does not appear in court. Mr Hamasaka, a journalist and former Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce lecturer, wants the court to enter a default judgment because the State has failed to respond to the suit within the stipulated 14 days. In 2013, the journalist was arrested and charged with possession of pornographic materials allegedly found on one of the computer laptops seized from him by police officers. But in August 2015, magistrate Obbister Musukwa acquitted Mr Hamasaka of the charges on grounds that the prosecution team had failed to prove the case against him. Magistrate Musukwa said it was not in dispute that the laptop belonged to the scribe but it was evident that the 29 obscene pictures on the gadget were 'planted' since the device was not in Mr Hamasaka's custody. Unhappy with the manner the State treated him, Mr Hamasaka went to the Lusaka High Court seeking damages for malicious and wrongful prosecution and false imprisonment. But the plaintiff now wants