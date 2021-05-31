Hail King Were as he inks hat-trick, 100th goal

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

ZESCO 4 KITWE 0

JESSE Were registered his 100th goal as Zesco United took a giant step towards winning the MTN Super League title following a 4-0 win over relegated Kitwe United in the rescheduled Week 24 Super League match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

On-fire Were scored in the eighth, 31st, and 55 minutes for his milestone, while Winston Kalengo also added his name to the score sheet in the 37th minute.

The champions-in-waiting, who have eight points, five more than close pursuers Zanaco, just need to win one more game to wrap up the season.

Zesco are now two points away from winning their ninth Super Division as yesterday’s victory pushed them to 61 points and within two points from their remaining four matches to be confirmed as champions.

Second-placed Zanaco, who have 56 points, can only move to 61 if they