Haabazoka says Lazard hiring critics lack requisite knowledge

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THOSE criticising Government for procuring advisory services for the country’s debt lack knowledge on international money and capital markets, Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) president Lubinda Haabazoka has said.

Government has proposed to hire Lazard Freres as its financial advisor in the debt restructuring process.

Some civil society organisations have, however, petitioned Government not to engage the French firm because “it does not make economic sense”.

But Dr Haabazoka is not surprised that there is debate over the procurement of advisory services for Zambia’s debt because most people do not understand international money and capital markets.

"In international finance, especially in areas that involve big money, both lenders and borrowers acquire services of financial and other advisors to