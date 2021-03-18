CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A GARDENER at Kabulonga Secondary School has narrated how he rescued a pupil who was screaming for help while bleeding after being attacked by pupils from a neighbouring school.

A judge heard yesterday that Ryan Phiri, 17, was screaming for help after being attacked by five pupils from Twin Palm Secondary School.

Isaac Lungu, 21, a landscaper at Kabulonga Secondary School teachers’ compound, narrated that he rescued Phiri from golf stick wielding assailants and hid him behind an unfinished office.

“I heard someone screaming that ‘guys, you are going to kill me’. I rushed there and found boys from Twin Palm Secondary beating the victim with golf sticks,” Mr Lungu said.

This is in a case four Twin Palm Secondary School Grade 12 school-leavers are accused of