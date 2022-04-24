Guy Scott misses late Sata

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

FORMER Vice-President Guy Scott says he misses late former President Michael Sata. Speaking in an exclusive interview at his home at Trot Over Ranch in Lusaka's State Lodge area, Dr Scott said he misses the humorous moments the two shared. Dr Scott said his friendship with late former President Sata was one that had humour as its major connector. "As friends, we discovered that we both had a sense of humour and this helped me stay in late President Michael Sata's company the longest," Dr Scott said. Dr Scott said late former President Sata also played a bigger role in his political life. Reliving his political stint with the help of late President Michael Sata, Dr Scott said after spending over a decade away from Zambia, he returned to Zambia and went into politics. He was elected chairman of agriculture in the newly-born Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) in 1991 at the party's first convention. It was at this convention that he met late President Michael Sata, who was later to become his close political ally. He said late President Sata played a role in