BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

POLICE in Zambezi district have arrested Chief Ishima for alleged criminal trespass and for illegally firing a gun.

North-Western Province commissioner of police Auxensio Daka said in a statement yesterday that the chief was arrested on Saturday.

Mr Daka said Isaac Kapinga [Chief Ishima], aged 50 years, of Nyachipopa Royal Palace, went to Godfrey Mauma’s [headman Mushona] home where he fired two gunshots.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/