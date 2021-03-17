Guilty as charged my lord, plead UPND cadres

MWILA NTAMBI, BUTTYSON KANDIMBA

Kitwe, Solwezi

THIRTY United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres who clashed with police officers during Youth Day celebrations in Kitwe last Friday have pleaded guilty to idle and disorderly conduct.

The cadres, who appeared in two different courtrooms, all admitted the charge they have been slapped with after they were asked to take plea.

Particulars of the offence are that on March 12 this year, the cadres conducted themselves in a manner which was likely to cause breach of peace.

Those who appeared before magistrate Kampinda Chipamu are Priscovia Kazunga, Naomi Musa, Beauty Ng’uni, Benua Musale, Misheck Chewe, Elias Kayombo, Timothy Nyirenda and Collins Mumba.

Others are Blessings Msiska, Douglas Ngwira, Thomas Nyendwa, Evans Mambwe, Daniel Kanichi, Gift Mumba and Harrison Kalonga, who all admitted that